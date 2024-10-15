Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

