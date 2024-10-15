Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,526 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

