Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

