Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 598,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 105.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

