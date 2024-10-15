Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $347,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $281.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.40 and its 200 day moving average is $260.15. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $282.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

