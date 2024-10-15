Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after buying an additional 75,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

