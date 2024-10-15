Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 427.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

