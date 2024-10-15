Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USXF. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

