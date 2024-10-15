Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSEARCA SDS opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $40.75.
About ProShares UltraShort S&P500
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
