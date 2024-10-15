Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

DSI stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.94.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

