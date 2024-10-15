Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 13,125 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $4,373,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,499,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 711,973 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,606,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after acquiring an additional 621,588 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 1.0 %

NAT opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $756.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Report on NAT

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.