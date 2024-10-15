Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $201.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $225.63.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

