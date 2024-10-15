Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 6,145 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.83.

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI opened at $527.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $508.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.69. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $528.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

