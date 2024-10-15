Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 6,171 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after buying an additional 156,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after acquiring an additional 186,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $313.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.72.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.93.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

