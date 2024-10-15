Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 9,475 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $358.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.33. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $360.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.