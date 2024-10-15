SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 45.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Stock Up 1.6 %

SKYW stock opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $93.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.