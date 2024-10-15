Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $296.60 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

