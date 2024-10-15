SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $789,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 17.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

