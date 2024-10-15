SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 33,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 208.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of XHB opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

