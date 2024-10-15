Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

