Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 555.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

