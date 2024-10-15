The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,782.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of GDV opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

