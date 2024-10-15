The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $240.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $243.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.89.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

