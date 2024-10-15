The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1,155.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $67,342.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,396.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vita Coco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

