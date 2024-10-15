TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in TopBuild by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in TopBuild by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.67.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD opened at $401.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.