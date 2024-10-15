Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 268.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.32.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $303.74 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $306.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.97. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

