U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stake Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 106,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USPH. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

