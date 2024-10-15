UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 124 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.25. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $119.03 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

