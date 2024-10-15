UMB Bank n.a. Acquires Shares of 1,213 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 92.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

