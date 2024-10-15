UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 418.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chart Industries by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 127.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $171.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.