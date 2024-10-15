UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Qualys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Qualys by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $125.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.19. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,052.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,252.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,535 shares of company stock worth $592,670 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.