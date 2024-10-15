UMB Bank n.a. Buys 231 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $143.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

