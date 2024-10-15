UMB Bank n.a. Buys 417 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 356.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 278.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

ELS opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.