UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock valued at $303,660. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

