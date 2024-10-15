UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $130.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -895.50 and a beta of 1.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

