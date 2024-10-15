UMB Bank n.a. Has $43,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 280.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.