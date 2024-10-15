UMB Bank n.a. Has $46,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

