UMB Bank n.a. Has $46,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Okta were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Okta by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Okta by 18.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Okta by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 214,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Okta by 62.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,478,369.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,478,369.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,039.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,029 shares of company stock valued at $43,610,757. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

