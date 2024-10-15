UMB Bank n.a. Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after buying an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,999,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Lantheus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after buying an additional 394,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lantheus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,525,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Lantheus by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 119,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,682.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,981 shares of company stock worth $2,689,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

