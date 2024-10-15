UMB Bank n.a. Has $49,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 116.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

