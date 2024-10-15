UMB Bank n.a. Has $58,000 Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

