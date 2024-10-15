UMB Bank n.a. Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in DexCom by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in DexCom by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

