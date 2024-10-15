UMB Bank n.a. Has $62,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,623,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

EXC stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.