UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 117.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,957.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total value of $1,707,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,487.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,112 shares of company stock worth $6,887,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.77. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

