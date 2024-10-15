UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 196 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

WTFC stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

