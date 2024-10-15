UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 281 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 369.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in RPM International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,311.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,419. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $133.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

