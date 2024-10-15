UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 353 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in XPO were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 321,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 10.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

XPO stock opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

