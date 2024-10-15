UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 540 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.