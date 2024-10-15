UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 72 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,247,000 after acquiring an additional 149,722 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $22,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 76.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after acquiring an additional 97,244 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 360,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $223.82 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.14 and its 200-day moving average is $218.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

