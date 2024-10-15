UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 80 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 44.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $152.09.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,570.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

